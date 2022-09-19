Sonali Phogat Death: CBI To Recreate Crime Scene, Collects Evidence From Goa Restaurant

In a big lead in BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has gathered evidence from the Curlies restaurant in Goa where Sonali Phogat was allegedly "drugged". Earlier on Sunday, a CBI team along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts arrived at the restaurant to probe the incident when Phogat was forced to drink a liquid mixed with "noxious" chemical while partying on the intervening night of August 22 and 23.

According to Republic TV sources, the investigation agency will also record the statements of accused Sudhir and Sukhwinder on Monday. Along with this, two teams have been constituted to re-create the crime scene to proceed with the investigation. Meanwhile, a reminder has also been sent to Chandigarh CSFL to submit Sonali Phogat's Viscera report as early as possible.

Notably, the CBI officials with forensic experts on Saturday conducted an investigation for nearly ten long hours at the Grand Leone Hotel in Goa to collect the evidence from the rooms in which Phogat, prime suspect Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder, had stayed during their visit to Goa. The rooms of Grand Leone Hotel were already sealed by the Goa police.

Sonali Phogat's death case

Sonali Phogat (43) reportedly died in Goa last month under suspicious circumstances, following which her death was being treated as a case of murder. She was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 22, where she was declared brought dead. Initially, a heart attack was suspected to be the cause of her death, but her family alleged that the death of the BJP leader was a murder and subsequently, her brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint.

The family of Sonali Phogat also alleged she had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death and had informed the family members that Sudhir had given her "food laced with some intoxicant".

Following this, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on September 12 handed over to CBI in view of the family's demand for a central probe into the murder of the BJP leader. After taking over the case, the CBI re-examined the evidence collected by the Goa police and re-registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the suspicious death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat on September 15.