'Sonia Gandhi Must Give Up Control': RJD Demands Drastic Steps To Save Congress Post Rout

In an embarrassment for Congress, its own ally RJD advocated an overhaul of the Sonia Gandhi-led party's leadership after its disastrous election performance. Speaking to the media on Monday, RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari opined that the Gandhi family's oft-repeated USP of keeping the party united was no longer visible. Amid the clamour for Rahul Gandhi to lead Congress once again, he argued that Sonia Gandhi and her family needed to step aside from their leadership roles in order to ensure the existence of the party. Backing G23 for suggesting Mukul Wasnik's name for the Congress president's post, Tiwari contended that the ex-Union Minister would take everyone along.

Shivanand Tiwari remarked, "Congress was facing a serious crisis from before. The results of elections in 5 states have led to disappointment in the Congress camp. If Congress is not treated, the party might be finished. If the Gandhi family is not there, who will keep leaders together? But they are not able to keep them united. Mukul Wasnik is a good name. I know him. When I was in Rajya Sabha, I would meet him. He is a serious and mild-natured person. He has the ability to take everyone along."

"If that party has to survive, you (Sonia Gandhi) have to take strong steps. You have to give up the temptation to keep the party's control in your hands and your family's hands. This is not going to work. History will not forgive you if you don't take steps to save the party," the RJD leader added.

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress president

In the recent round of Assembly polls, Congress lost its government in Punjab by winning only 18 out of 117 seats. On the other hand, it also failed to take advantage of the anti-incumbency in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur as BJP romped to a comfortable victory in these states. Thus, Congress is now in power only in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. With the G23 leaders convening an urgent meeting, there was anticipation that Congress might advance its organizational elections and take some drastic steps to stem its downfall.

However, the CWC meet on Sunday turned out to be a damp squib as the party reaffirmed its faith in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi and asked her to lead from the front. Expressing "serious concern" on the poll results, the statement added, "While humbly accepting the electoral verdict of the latest round of Assembly elections, the Congress party assures its workers and the people of India that it will continue to remain a vigilant and vibrant opposition. The Congress party will be fully prepared to face the electoral challenges in the election going states in 2022 & 2023 as well as in the Lok Sabha elections 2024".