Sonia Gandhi Summoned By ED Again On July 27 In Connection With National Herald Case

In the National Herald case, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, July 27. On Tuesday, she left the ED quarters after the second round of questioning around 7 pm. The 75-year-old, had arrived at the quarters of the agency at around 11 am.

Like the first round that took place on July 21, the second round too was marked with protests by the Congress leaders across the country in the name of 'Satyagrah'. Several MPs gathered in front of the Gandhi Statue in the Parliament in New Delhi and were caught on camera marching towards Vijay Chowk. Several of them, including, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, K Suresh were detained by the police. Also, detained was Rahul Gandhi for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital. The party workers had been denied permission to protest.

Congress continues Satyagrah, Rahul Gandhi vows to bring an end to 'dictatorship'

The Gandhi scion, who himself has been interrogated by the ED for five days and over 54 hours in relation to the same case, in a tweet said, "Look at the dictatorship, cannot hold peaceful demonstrations, can't discuss unemployment and inflation. By misusing the police, and the agency, and getting us arrested, you would never be able to silence us. The truth will only bring an end to this dictatorship. "

तानाशाही देखिए, शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन नहीं कर सकते, महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी पर चर्चा नहीं कर सकते।



पुलिस और एजेंसियों का दुरूपयोग करके, हमें गिरफ़्तार करके भी, कभी चुप नहीं करा पाओगे।



'सत्य' ही इस तानाशाही का अंत करेगा। pic.twitter.com/M0kUXcwH8L — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 26, 2022

The questioning of the Gandhis pertains to the charge of alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The questioning was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax department probe against Young Indian based on a private criminal complaint by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.