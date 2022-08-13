Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again, Second Time In Three Months

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 again and has isolated herself as per the government protocols, the party informed. This is the second time in the last three months that Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID. The party chief earlier tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2.

Tweeting about the same, Congress MP and General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh in a tweet message said, "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per government protocol."

Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol.



आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी। — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022

Notably, the reports of Sonia Gandhi being tested positive for coronavirus came a day after she met Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at her residence following the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government in the state. The RJD leader met the Congress chief after arriving in the Capital on August 12 ahead of the upcoming floor test in the Bihar Assembly scheduled for August 24.

Earlier, the Congress president tested Covid positive on June 2 just a few days ahead of her appearance before ED for questioning in the National Herald case on June 8.

Rajasthan CM wishes her speedy recovery

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed concern over the health of party president and wished her a speedy recovery. Tweeting about the same, Gehlot wrote, "Concerned about the health of Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for COVID-19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well-being."

Concerned about the health of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji as she tested positive for #COVID19. Wish her a speedy recovery. May she get well soon. Prayers for her good health and well being. https://t.co/3KjyriiQnh — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 13, 2022



