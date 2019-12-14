Speak Sanskrit To Keep Diabetes & Cholesterol At Bay: BJP MP's Citation Gets Trolled

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Ganesh Singh was trolled over his statement in Parliament that speaking in Sanskrit cures diabetes and cholesterol. While debating on the Sanskrit Universities Bill on Tuesday, the BJP leader cited: "As per a research by a USA-based academic institution speaking in Sanskrit on a daily basis boosts the nervous system and keeps diabetes and cholesterol at bay."

Singh had also cited that NASA claimed that "computer programming will be faultless if it were done in the Sanskrit language." He even said that more than 97% of the languages including few Islamic languages, in the world are based on Sanskrit.

Ganesh Singh's remarks got severely trolled on Twitter, here take a look:

My grandfather was a Sanskrit/Hindi teacher... Read Sanskrit everyday, in school and at home.. Suffered for diabetes for about 40 years. https://t.co/Ql6JzrBxoR — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) December 12, 2019

The real question is: Did he say this in Sanskrit, Hindi or English? — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) December 12, 2019

Why is the tweet in english ? — Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) December 13, 2019

Most people my age have diabetes already..... Me?.... I learnt Sanskrit in school. #Sanskrit #Sanskari #diabetes — Darshan Mondkar (@DaMoMusings) December 13, 2019

Please given them the Noble prize in medicine and physiology. — Dr. Om Lakhani, MD, DNB (ENDO) (@omlakhani) December 12, 2019

Central Sanskrit Universities Bill

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Human Resource Development Minister said in Lok Sabha on Thursday, December 12 that Sanskrit is the "soul of the country" and put forward a bill proposing to upgrade three Sanskrit deemed universities into central universities.

The Minister persuaded the House to pass the bill - Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 - by saying that Sanskrit had contributed to India becoming a world teacher - "Vishwa Guru". He said that Sanskrit has a worldly presence and that 250 universities across 100 countries teach Sanskrit, 14 of them being from Germany.

(With inputs from PTI)