'Spoke To MLAs, Netas On 2023 Polls': Rajasthan AICC In-charge Maken Amid Cabinet Clamour

Eyeing the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, Congress leader Ajay Maken said that he has held a discussion with the party for the upcoming state elections. While addressing a press conference at a party office in Jaipur, Ajay Maken said that he hopes that the Congress party retains its position in the state. The AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan also informed that he has spoken to all MLAs and party leaders of the state.

Rajasthan: Congress preps for upcoming Assembly polls

Ajay Maken said, "I have discussed how the party can work for the upcoming state Assembly elections. We will soon appoint district and block-level chiefs in the state."

This statement by Congress leader Ajay Maken comes at a time when speculations are ongoing around Rajasthan Cabinet expansion. He had reached Jaipur on Tuesday night for a 2-day visit. Earlier, party sources had informed that Rajasthan Cabinet expansion is expected to be done before August 10.

It is important to note here that amid the discussions of Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress senior leaders have worked out the modalities. The names of leaders, who will be inducted in CM Ashok Gehlot's Cabinet will also be finalised soon, sources added.

Following this news, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Rajasthan government is divided into two camps. The Union Minister also remarked that the people are suffering due to CM Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government's factional fights. Asserting that the law and order have deteriorated there, atrocities on Dalits and women have increased, Meghwal said that the state government has become a symbol of misgovernance.

(Image: ANI)