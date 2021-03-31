Stalin Says BJP's Radhakrishan Should Be Called 'Poi' Not Pon As DMK Mocks Another Parent

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) continued to go after the family of AIADMK and BJP leaders, this time targeting the saffron party's candidate from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency Pon Radhakrishnan. In the latest attack, DMK supremo MK Stalin attacked BJP's Radhakrishan and said that he should be called 'Poi' (lies) Radhakrishan instead of Pon. Addressing an election campaign on Tuesday, Stalin claimed that Pon Radhakrishan had not done anything for the Kanyakumari constituency despite being a minister earlier in 2014. Further, the DMK chief claimed that Pon Radhakrishnan was going to lose the upcoming elections and questioned what had he done for his constituency despite claiming to have agendas jotted out for the development of Kanyakumari.

BJP condemns attack, calls DMK 'cheap men'

Responding to Stalin's attack on Pon Radhakrishan, Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson SG Suryah condemned the attack on the BJP leader's father Ponnaiya Nadar - a social worker. The BJP leader said that DMK was targeting the late parents and kin of AIADMK and BJP leaders as they feared they will lose the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. Taking to Twitter, SG Suryah condemned Stalin's remark on Pon Radhakrishan and termed the DMK as 'cheap men'.

DMK leaders abuse EPS, women

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to DMK leader and former Union Minister A Raja for his derogatory remarks against CM Edappadi Palaniswami during an election campaign. The DMK leader, who is already booked under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 294b (foul language in a public place) of IPC and Section 127 (Disturbances at election meetings) of the Representation of the People Act, has been asked by the EC to offer an explanation for his remarks by 6 pm on Wednesday. Based on ground reports, the Commission said, it is of the view that the “contents of the speech made by you are not only derogatory but also obscene and lower the dignity of motherhood of women, which seems to be a serious violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct".

On Saturday, Raja had stirred a controversy when he claimed that CM EPS was borne out of an 'illicit representation' compared to Stalin, who was born from a 'legitimate relation' while campaigning at Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting. He had added that PM Modi had certified EPS as 'healthy' in spite of his 'premature birth' - presumably alluding to how EPS got the CM post from VK Sasikala. His comments were met with protests by AIADMK workers and a police complaint.

DMK leader Dindigul Leoni made a sexist remark against women while campaigning in Coimbatore for the party’s Thondamuthur candidate Karthikeya Sivasenapathy. In a video clip, Leoni was heard saying women “have lost their figures, putting on weight after consuming the milk of foreign cows”.Leoni had said, "You know, there are many types of cows. On farms, you would have seen foreign cows. People use a milking machine for foreign cows. A person will switch on the machine and 40 litres of milk will come out in an hour. By drinking that milk, all our women have become fat like a balloon." He had added, "Earlier, a woman’s figure looked like the number 8. They could carry children on their hips. But now, if they hold a child, it slips away because they have become like a barrel. All our children have also become fat."

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.