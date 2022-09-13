'Stop Taking Their questions': Why Kejriwal Tore Into 'finished' Congress In Gujarat

The AAP's national convener and the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Gujarat to campaign for assembly polls later this year, claimed that the Congress party is ‘finished’ in Gujarat.

This came after Kejriwal responded to a reporter’s question regarding Congress' allegation that the AAP government of Punjab is spending crores in advertisements for Gujarat though it is on the brink of bankruptcy and has no money even to provide salaries.

While giving an answer to Congress’ allegation, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kejriwal has been making multiple trips to Gujarat after AAP’s victory in Punjab earlier this year. Lately, Kejriwal has been pitching AAP as the BJP’s primary opponent. He has been urging voters not to ‘waste their votes’ on Congress.

AAP debuted in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls. However, the party failed to open its account. Meanwhile, Congress had put up a strong challenge to the BJP, winning 77 seats and restricting the ruling party to 99 of Gujarat's 182 seats.

Kejriwal has been announcing a slew of 'freebie' guarantees during his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past. Some of them include free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.