Subramanian Swamy Raises Voice Against Attack On Hindus In UK; Leaves Dire Hanging Warning

As several communal clashes targeting Hindus were reported in locations in the United Kingdom in the last few weeks, senior BJP leader and former MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Friday expressed his views on the atrocities against Hindus ongoing in the UK. Referring to the history of foreign invasions and the tortures by Ghazni, Ghori, and Mughals in the past, Dr Swamy highlighted that despite all the hurdles, Hindus prevailed. He further urged the British Government to take stringent action.

Dr Swamy tweeted:

Leicester & Birmingham, &Nottingham is next for attack and killing of British Hindus. It must be remembered that Ghazni, Ghori, &Mughals did same with Hindus in India. but finally Hindus prevailed. Former’s descendent don’t exist anymore. British Govt must thus act in & for law — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 23, 2022

UK Home Secy Vows Full Force Of Law Against Leicester 'Thuggery'

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman met with local police officers and Hindu and Muslim community leaders in Leicester and assured them that thugs behind recent violent clashes would face the full force of the law. The Indian-origin Cabinet minister, during a visit to the eastern England city on Thursday, was briefed by the Leicestershire Police chief and also leaders from local temples and mosques on the “serious disorder” which has resulted in 47 arrests. The violence took place over an India-Pakistan cricket match that was held in Dubai last month but then spiralled into communal clashes and intimidation against the Hindu community in multiple cities.

Hindus attacked in UK

On September 21, communal clashes were again reported in different locations in the UK, where protestors were seen climbing on the temple walls and chanting slogans. Earlier, the disturbance was limited to Leicester. However, from Tuesday onwards, it spread to other locations like Birmingham and Smethwick. In a number of videos that have emerged, agitators were seen vandalising a Durga temple, pulling down a religious flag outside the temple and shouting slogans. Some reports even claimed that the protestors were from Pakistan. The UK police later informed that 47 people were arrested in connection with the case.

An earlier such incident was reported on August 28 after the recent India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match that was held in Dubai. The tensions were only between the cricket fans of both the nations, but later the matter escalated and turned into an issue between two communities.

Reacting to the violence and attacks on Indian Hindus, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian High Commission is in touch with the UK side to take action against the perpetrators. "Our high commission continues to be in touch with the UK side. We are in touch with diplomatic and security authorities to prevent further attacks and take action against perpetrators," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press conference.