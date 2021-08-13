Subramanian Swamy Says, 'Pakistan Will Soon Be A Part Of Greater Talibanized Afghanistan'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday said that Pakistan will soon become part of greater 'Talibanised Afghanistan.' He also suggested that it is time to liberate Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces of Pakistan to form their own countries with the military assistance of India and the United States.

Taking to the microblogging site, Swamy tweeted, "Pakistan? Soon it will become part of greater Talibanized Afghanistan. Time to liberate Baluchi, Pakhtoonis and Sindhis to form their own countries and have a military alliance with US & India."

Pakistan? Soon it will become part of greater Talibanized Afghanistan. Time to liberate Baluchi, Pakhtoonis and Sindhis to form their own countries and have military alliance with US & India — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 13, 2021

The BJP leader's tweet was in response to a user who said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is insecure about US intentions after it launched multiple airstrikes against the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Taliban increases footprint in Afghanistan

Taliban has tightened its grip on the war-stricken nation. The insurgent group has captured the provincial capitals, Qalat, Terenkot, Feruz Koh, Qala-e Naw, Pul-e Alam, and Lashkar Gah after capturing Kandahar and Herat cities. Taliban has so far control over 18 provincial capitals.

According to TOLO News, all Afghan government including the governor, police chief, heads of NDS office, deputy minister of interior for security and the 207 Zafar Corps commander have surrendered to the Taliban after the group captured Herat.

Taliban fighters have also captured Ismail Khan, a former Mujahid. Khan is often dubbed as "warlord" or "Amir", and his army prevented the Taliban from capturing Herat. However, they could not withhold insurgent groups due to their unprecedented growth after the United States withdraw its troops.

Meanwhile, the US and the UK has announced that they will send troops to assist in the evacuations of diplomatic personnel. Britain said that it would send around 600 soldiers to help its nationals and local translators to get out.

Meanwhile, the UN refugee agency has urged Afghanistan's neighbours to keep borders open for civilians amid the Taliban's growing offences. "An inability to seek safety may risk innumerable civilian lives. UNHCR stands ready to help national authorities scale up humanitarian responses as needed," a UNHCR spokesperson said.