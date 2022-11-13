Sudhir Suri Murder Accused Glorified Outside Punjab Court; Oppn Asks 'What's Happening?'

Outside a local court in Amritsar, Sandeep Singh Sunny, accused in the murder of Shiv Sena Taksali leader Sudhir Suri, was glorified. Being brought to the court on Sunday for a remand hearing, Sunny was greeted by the crowd, comprising members of Sikh organizations with flower petals, amid heavy sloganeering. Sunny had even raised his hand to acknowledge the support pouring out for him as the Punjab Police stood there as spectators.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Harjeet Singh Grewal, General Secretary of the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, said, "Punjab police is one of the best in India. The widespread terrorism in the state was curbed by this police. But because of the useless government, the police have also become useless."

He added, "What is happening in Punjab, why are the criminals being glorified? Has he done something for which he should be meted treatment of this sort? This is nothing but an attempt to scare the Hindus, one community insulting the others. This should not happen."

#BREAKING | We condemn this glorification of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri's murder accused. AAP govt must take immediate action and take hold of state's law and order situation: Punjab BJP Gen Secy Harjeet Singh Grewal speaks to Republic - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/xBK09EadrC — Republic (@republic) November 13, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri murdered

Sudhir Suri was shot five times on November 4 while he was taking part in a protest against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege. Soon after, Sandeep Singh Sunny was apprehended by Punjab police. Addressing a press briefing, Commissioner of Police Arun Pal Singh informed that Sandeep Singh, the main accused, was 'self-radicalised' and he got the idea about the crime from social media.