MASSIVE: Supreme Court Orders Floor-test In Madhya Pradesh Tomorrow, By Show Of Hands

In a massive decision, the Supreme Court has on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20. The floor test will be by show of hands and it shall be videographed, ordered the SC. In its order, the apex court fixed the time as 5 PM and added that if the 16 rebel MLA’s want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP shall must ensure their security.

Earlier, while hearing BJP's plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly, Supreme Court suggested Speaker's counsel Abhishek Singhvi about appointing an 'independent observer' or 'conduct a meeting of rebel MLAs with the speaker through video conferencing', both of which was denied by Singhvi.

The Madhya Pradesh speaker had on Tuesday adjourned the state assembly till March 26, after which BJP move the Supreme Court. The apex court on Tuesday served notice to the speaker, Principal Secretary of assembly and the Governor. The plea filed by the party - Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Speaker NP Prajapati, urged the top court to order a floor test to ensure a stable government in Madhya Pradesh. In the plea, the saffron party has stated that Kamal Nath government has "lack of confidence" and his government has been "reduced to a minority." "It has no moral, legal, democratic or constitutional right to remain in power even for a single day."

Kamal Nath's letter on Monday

Even as the Congress and the BJP MLAs reached the assembly on Monday morning amid uncertainty on floor test, Kamal Nath's letter to the Governor surfaced, in which he had said that Floor test at this time is 'undemocratic.' He added that he had already apprised Governor BJP's attempts of poaching and horse-trading. He added that the floor test is only possible when the MLAs are set free.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

