Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Politicians Mourn Actor's Demise; Express Shock & Sorrow

Reacting to the shocking death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, several politicians like Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, Congress' Jaiveer Shergill all expressed their sorrow and disbelief at Rajput's passing away on Sunday. The 34-year old Bollywood actor was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra, confirmed by Mumbai police. The reason for his suicide is not known as of yet.

Politicians mourn Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Shocked & deeply saddened to hear about the suicide of talented & brilliant actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



This unfortunate death of a young & successful individual brings issues related to mental health, particularly in these times, to the fore.

RIP.

Sad to learn about demise of a young actor #SushantSinghRajput

He was doing so well ..why had he to go ..

He was just 34. And famous. He appeared confident and happy too!



He was just 34. And famous. He appeared confident and happy too!

But we seriously don't know the struggles everyone is going through. We need to connect with each other. Life is too beautiful to commit suicide 🙏🏻 Let's be strong for each other! #SushantSinghRajput

I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon ..

Absolutely heartbreaking news about demise of Sushant Singh Rajput-fine actor who made people believe that dreams do come true !! Tragic & Shocking

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. Sushant then earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain.

The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

