Sushil Modi Mocks RJD's 'JD(U) MLAs In Touch With Us' Claim, Cites Pre-Bihar Polls Exodus

On Friday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi rubbished RJD's claim that 17 JD(U) legislators want to switch their allegiance. In a jibe at the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party, Modi pointed out that RJD was not able to stop its own MLAs and MLCs from jumping ship ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls. At least 5 MLCs and 7 MLAs belonging to RJD had joined JD(U) in the lead-up to the election.

He reminded RJD that its 'experienced dynastic leadership' had been rejected by the poor, labourers, youth and women of the state. Alleging that some leaders are making claims of luring NDA legislators simply to please the RJD leadership, Modi contended that they did not have political honesty. Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had termed RJD's allegation as 'baseless'.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले लालू प्रसाद की पार्टी अपने दर्जन भर एमएलए- एमएलसी को जदयू में जाने से नहीं रोक पायी।

जिसका 10 लाख लोगों को एक झटके में सरकारी नौकरी देने का अव्यावहारिक वादा नकार दिया गया। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) January 1, 2021

On Wednesday, RJD leader Shyam Rajak remarked, "17 JD(U) legislators are in touch with RJD through me. They are desperate to join RJD at the earliest but we have stopped them as they will lose their membership due to anti-defection law." He added, "If 25 to 26 legislators from JD(U) join our party, their membership will not get terminated as anti-defection law will not come into play. Soon this is going to happen."

JD(U)'s diminished role in Bihar

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

While Kumar again took oath as the CM of Bihar, BJP has two Deputy CMs in 4-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi. Kumar's recent revelation that BJP pressurised him to become the Chief Minister set the rumour mills abuzz. While acknowledging that the former JD(U) chief didn't want to become the CM, BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi opined that Kumar was convinced to take up the post as he was the face of the coalition in the polls.

