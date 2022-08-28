Sushil Modi Takes Dig At Lalan Singh; 'Those Who Sent Lalu Yadav To Jail Have Changed Now'

In Bihar, a war of words has erupted between former alliance members BJP and JDU. Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi attacked JD(U) President Lalan Singh and accused him of providing documents to the CBI which ultimately led to the conviction of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in multiple scams. Sushil Modi remarked that the same JDU had changed within a span of 3 months and was now praising Lalu Yadav.

BJP & JDU Faceoff

Sushil Modi said, "If President Lalan Singh has courage, then he should make a public announcement that he had once provided documents to the court and to the CBI, against Lalu Yadav and his family which led to the conviction in multiple scams. He should apologise to Lalu and his family. Lalan Singh is saying BJP has changed but it was you who changed. Those who have changed themselves in three months, what right do they have to taunt others? You were the one who presented all the documents of fodder scam cases to the CBI, you went to court. You were the reason Lalu was convicted even in the matter of land registry in return for job case, Lalan Singh cooperated with the investigating agencies".

"IRCTC scam in which chargesheet is filed against Tejashwi Yadav and now soon the trial will begin, the papers of the scam were also made available by Lalan Singh to the investigating agencies. And now you are feeling bad about the CBI action and blaming it for doing revenge politics?" questioned Sushil Modi.

Lalan Singh hits out at Sushil Modi

His remarks come after JDU president Lalan Singh took a dig at Sushil Modi and alleged that because of his closeness with Nitish Kumar, he has been 'sidelined' by his own party. Accusing the BJP of doing 'trick-based politics', the JDU chief stated that the land scam and IRCTC scam were closed due to the lack of evidence received by the CBI.

Singh said, "Sushil Ji is currently exiled and sidelined by his own party and it's done only because you were a close aide of Nitish Kumar. You have played a good role as a co-worker in the development of Bihar. Congratulations on your new role and our best wishes to you. You raised two issues-- first land in lieu of a job. This case was closed in 2008 itself by CBI due to a lack of evidence in the initial CBI investigation. From 2014 to 2022, it was your government in the Center, what were you doing? You are an expert in playing tricky politics but nothing will happen."

"Secondly, the chargesheet in the IRCTC scam was filed in 2017 and the case was closed as there was no proof. The issue was only raised because BJP wanted to break the then Mahagathbandhan and Nitish Kumar to join NDA. Coalition dharma is practiced with respect and not by humiliating allies," he added.

"You have no supporters, BJP's fear of the possible outcome of the 2024 election is clearly visible due to the failures of the Narendra Modi government. Our wishes are with you," said Lalan Singh.

(Image: ANI)