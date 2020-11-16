Sushil Modi Wishes Nitish Kumar On 7th Term As Bihar CM, Exudes Faith In His Leadership

Congratulating Nitish Kumar on taking oath as the Bihar CM for the seventh time, former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi remarked that the state will develop further under the JD(U) chief's leadership. The BJP leader also asserted that Bihar will always receive support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NDA alliance has appointed two deputy chief ministers - Renu Devu and Tarkishore Prasad - to replace Sushil Modi, who as per sources is eyeing a spot in the Union Cabinet.

श्री नीतीश कुमार के 7वीं बार बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। आपके नेतृत्व में बिहार और आगे बढ़ेगा। श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी का सहयोग बिहार को हमेशा मिलता रहेगा। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 16, 2020

श्री मुकेश सहनी एवं श्री संतोष मांझी के बिहार मंत्री परिषद के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 16, 2020

After sweeping the Bihar Assembly Elections by 125 seats, the NDA alliance reposed its faith in Nitish Kumar to continue as the Chief Minister of the state despite BJP winning more seats than the JD(U). Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on Monday at 4:30 PM. The oath-taking ceremony was presided by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, and Sushil Modi. Several other cabinet ministers too are set to be sworn-in along with the CM and Deputy CMs.

On Sunday, Sushil Kumar Modi had tweeted that he will accept any post given to him by the BJP. Extolling his 40-year political career with the BJP, Modi tweeted that 'no one can take away the post of a worker'. NDA chose Nitish Kumar as its leader and Tarkishore Prasad as the Deputy leader of its legislative party. Tarkishore Prasad has also been chosen as BJP's legislative party chief, with Renu Devi its deputy chief.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.