Sushmita Dev Nominated For Rajya Sabha, Says 'TMC Reaching North-Eastern states'

Sushmita Dev, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, said on Wednesday that her Rajya Sabha nomination for Rajya Sabha is a strong message to the nation about the party’s intent for the North East. She said that this means that the party is keen to expand its footprint outside West Bengal. Sushmita Dev said in an interview, "This will give an important message to the entire country that TMC is not just a party of West Bengal but is now also reaching the North-Eastern states." The party announced her nomination in a tweet, “We are extremely pleased to nominate Sushmita Dev to the Upper House of the Parliament. Mamata Di’s vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!.”

She also thanked TMC president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for providing her with the opportunity to file the nomination. She said, "I am extremely grateful to my leader, Mamata Di that she has given me an opportunity to file my nomination and contest the Rajya Sabha election.” Sushmita Dev is the former Congress MP from Silchar, Assam and recently joined the TMC party. Earlier this month, the Election Commission announced by-polls for six Rajya Sabha seats in five seats, which are two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. According to the Election Commission, voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4.

Sushmita Dev’s rapid exit from Congress to join TMC

Sushmita Dev earlier also was the national spokesperson of the Congress and last month on August 15, she sent her letter of resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. However, she did not cite any reason for quitting the party after being associated with the National Congress Party for more than three decades. She wrote to Gandhi, “I cherish my three-decade-long association with the Indian National Congress. I hope I have your good wishes as I begin a new chapter in my life of public service.” The very next day, Dev flew to Kolkata accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and joined TMC. The pair were received by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI