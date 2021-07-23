Suvendu Adhikari Alleges 'post-poll Violence Still Going On In Bengal'; Meets HM Amit Shah

After BJP leaders staged a protest against the ruling TMC party over the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday said that the post-poll violence is still going on in the State. Suvendu also said that he had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is currently assessing the situation.

Post-poll violence is still going on (in West Bengal). As a Leader of Opposition, I met Home Minister in this regard and he's assessing the situation: Suvendu Adhikari, BJP pic.twitter.com/3QY3Jjn9li — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP leaders had staged a protest against TMC. The protest was led by BJP Bengal President Dilip Kumar at Rajghat, Kolkata. The saffron camp has claimed that 38 of its workers were killed in Bengal since the TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, came to power for the third consecutive time in the State on May 2.

NHRC slams Mamata's TMC over post-poll violence

The seven-member panel which was ordered to probe into the violent clashes in the state after the election results on May 2, finally submitted its report on Tuesday. Submitting the report to the Calcutta High Court, the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) slammed the State Government for not taking necessary actions. The report said that thousands of innocent citizens have been subjected to murder and rape.

According to the report, the violence was initiated by the supporters of the ruling party against the opposition party, which resulted in the destruction of life and livelihood leading to violent incidents throughout the state. The interim report was submitted on July 2.

It was on July 15, when the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused NHRC of leaking the final report online under a political conspiracy. She had said, "Now even neutral organisations are being used by the BJP for their political interests. Our state is being defamed. The Human Rights Commission should respect the court. Instead of leaking the report to the media, it should have been handed over to the court."

TMC denies charges

The TMC denied all charges made in the report. The party hit out at the BJP government and said that the party leaders were exaggerating the isolated clashes. CM Mamata Banerjee also hit back at the panel and called the report misleading. She said that the facts were distorted and that her Government would submit their opinion through an affidavit to the court when their turn comes. Further. Mamata had also claimed that the NHRC report on the post-poll violence was leaked before it could be submitted to the High Court.

(Image: ANI, PTI)