Responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks over Mamata Banerjee's popularity, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, said that no political leader is a match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of global popularity. He further stated that TMC will receive fewer votes than the NOTA in states other than West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari said, "No political leader in the country, let alone Mamata Banerjee, matches Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abhishek Banerjee should wait for 2024. Everyone knows the result of projecting Mamata Banerjee as the face of 'United India' during the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. They will receive less votes than the None of The Above (NOTA) option in other states".

In an earlier meeting in Kolkata, Abhishek Banerjee had claimed that the Centre denied permission for Mamata Banerjee to attend the 'World Meeting for Peace' in Rome as she is more popular than PM Modi.

TMC MP stated, "She (Mamata Banerjee) was invited to a world peace meeting, they did not let her go as she is more popular than Modi... Look at the situation in UP. They (BJP) are governing in Taliban style. People have no freedom. Yogi Adityanath is deciding everything".

The Ministry of External Affairs had denied Mamata Banerjee's clearance, stating ' the event is not commensurate in status for participation by the Chief Minister of a state'. While West Bengal CM responding to the Centre's denial has said that this is the Taliban rule of BJP.

Suvendu and Abhiskek war of words

Earlier the Diamond Harbour MP had said at a rally in Samserganj of West Bengal's Murshidabad district that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up in front of TMC offices, the doors of which were shut. Responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on September 24 said that no one can control the BJP's vote bank.

Commenting on leaders joining TMC, Adhikari had said, "Let them do it. TMC does not have any leaders, they are finding them in BJP. No individual can control the votes of sanatans, SC, STs and OBCs. These votes are only influenced by PM Modi."

(With ANI input)

(Image: PTI)