Suvendu Adhikari Urgently Summoned To Delhi; Likely To Meet BJP Chief JP Nadda Tomorrow

Just days after Mamata Banerjee's first organisational meeting with the TMC cadre, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari has been urgently summoned by the BJP to Delhi. Adhikari, the Nandigram MLA, is likely to meet BJP national president JP Nadda tomorrow, as per sources. Union Ministers are also expected to be present in Suvendu Adhikari's meeting with the BJP High Command, sources have said.

Earlier in the day, Suvendu Adhikari, a former Mamata aide and TMC minister, welcomed the Centre's decision of providing free vaccines to states, under the Centralized COVID vaccination policy, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to Nation on Monday evening. In his appreciation tweet for PM Modi, the Bengal LoP took a subtle dig at the ruling TMC government, as he remarked that the initiative comes after few states like Bengal 'failed to procure' vaccines. Adhikari also thanked PM Modi for extending the PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, facilitating free ration for more than 80 crore citizens till November 2021. The BJP leader has also been expressing strong concern over the post-poll violence in West Bengal which broke out right after TMC's victory.

I welcome the decision of free vaccine for all across India by @narendramodi Ji. All above 18+yrs beginning 21st Jun2021 will get free vaccines. This initiative comes after few states like Bengal failed to procure vaccines for their respective states.#FreeVaccineForAll — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) June 7, 2021

Suvendu Adhikari attended Cyclone Yaas review meeting

Notably, Suvendu Adhikari was also present in the key meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in May to review the impact of Cyclone Yaas. As per sources, the presence of Suvendu Adhikari in the meeting had irked CM Mamata Banerjee who then reached late and left in 15 minutes after submitting relevant documents. The Bengal CM's 'conduct' aggravated the ongoing tussle between BJP and the TMC, leading to a spar over the state's then Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.

Following the tussle over Mamata Banerjee's 'conduct' at the review meeting, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was called for Central duties in less than 48 hours which he failed to comply with. The IAS officer who was asked to report for Central duties was held back by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal who claimed that the Centre had ordered her Chief Secretary's deputation due to BJP's defeat in Assembly Elections, terming it 'political vendetta'.

Terming the order as 'political vendetta' and a blunder, Mamata Banerjee said that the Centre cannot issue such an order without consulting the state and that it has never happened in history. The Chief Minister went on to appoint Alapan Bandyopadhyay has been appointed as her Chief Adviser with Home Secretary HK Dwiwedi has been asked to take charge as the Chief Secretary.