Subramanian Swamy Demands Investigation Over Ex-top Cop's Claims On 26/11 Terrorist Kasab

Soon after ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria claimed in his memoir 'Let me say it now' that 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab would have died as 'Samir Dinesh Chaudhari' if Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had triumphed in its plan, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has demanded a probe.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy blamed the Congress saying that it was UPA that wanted to launch a Hindu terror operation. He went on to say that this was planned to ban RSS. He then demanded an investigation.

26/11 Terror Act was a ISI & UPA joint operation to launch Hindu Terror operation and ban RSS. It fizzled because a brave Policeman caught Kasab alive. All ten others were killed. They were dressed as Hindus would be. A new investigation necessary. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 18, 2020

Maria's claims

Rakesh Maria in his book has claimed that terror organisation based in Pakistan, planned to portray the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai as an act of 'Hindu terror'. He claimed that LeT's plan was to have Kasab die as a resident of Bengaluru, named 'Samir Dinesh Chaudhari' with a 'red threat tied around his wrist'. In the memoir, the former Mumbai Police Commissioner wrote, "There would have been screaming headlines on newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over the top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbours. But alas, it had not worked that way and there he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan." In one of the pictures of Ajmal Kasab with an assault rifle in his hand, shows the terrorist with a red thread tied around his wrist.

Govt on Kasab's revelation

Responding on the same, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Firstly, why is Maria saying this now? He should have said it when he was the Police Commissioner. If the Police authorities have certain information, they should have taken some action on it. A big conspiracy was planned by the Congress party, UPA government. They had tried to create a boogie of 'hindu terror' through Chidambaram. I condemn Congress and those who lie about 'hindu terror'. They got a response in 2014 and 2019 by the people of the country. Terror has no religion, a terrorist is a terrorist."

