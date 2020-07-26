Swamy Slams Kejriwal, Says 'Shree 420 Only Appears On TV, Does Nothing For Delhi'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi calling the Delhi CM a "Shree 420" who does nothing for the capital apart from regularly appearing on TV briefings. His tweet came in response to the worsening Coronavirus situation in the capital which has been witnessing a surge of cases that are inching closer towards 1.3 lakh mark. Meanwhile, Gujarat has witnessed about half the cases of Delhi despite being one of the largest states in the country, reporting a little over 54,000 cases. While Delhi accounts for 9% of the total cases in the country, Gujarat only accounts for 1.6%.

I am impressed that Gujarat accounts for only 1.6% of the Coronavirus cases in India while Delhi accounts for 9%. Shree 420 only appears on TV daily but does nothing for Delhi. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 26, 2020

Kejriwal claims 'improvement' in situation

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been regularly briefing the media saying that there has been 'improvement' in the number of active cases in Delhi claiming that Delhi has dropped from the 2nd position to the 8th in terms of the maximum number of active cases. "Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of number of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe," Kejriwal tweeted.

He also stated that the national capital has been witnessing lesser cases in terms of its daily spikes. On Saturday, Delhi reported close to 1,500 new cases raising the total number of infections to 1.29 lakh with a death toll of 3,806. In comparison, Gujarat reported 1,081 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 54,712 with a death toll of 2,305.

Earlier the Delhi Congress had also urged Kejriwal to conductive more RT-PCR tests asking the government to not led their guard down on the basis on negative rapid antigen cases. "All rapid antigen-negative test results should be tested at the gold standard RT-PCR to determine the correct number of corona cases in Delhi," said Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar.

