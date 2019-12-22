"Take Back CAA":Cong's Digvijay Singh Urges PM Modi, Amit Shah; Questions The Need For NRC

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked the BJP to clarify its stand on the nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Speaking to reporters here, Singh said that there was no need to bring the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as the government could grant citizenship to the people with any specific law.

"JP Nadda (BJP working president) should clarify if the NRC will be implemented or not," the Congress leader said, stating that citizens will need certificates to prove their citizenship under the NRC exercise.

Political parties, organizations, and students are holding nationwide protests to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act for the last few days. Violent protests have been witnessed in Assam where 4 people have died, West Bengal where numerous public property damaged and internet snapped in places, Delhi where buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by Delhi police and thousands protested at Jamia Masjid. Hundreds have been detained in all these states.

Digvijaya Singh Blames 'Modi-Shah Govt' For 'communal Divide'

Amidst the distress in the country over the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to take back CAA, before it ruins the identity of 'secular India'. After the protest march against the Citizenship Act, held by students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), ended in violence, the Delhi police December 15, detained the protesters outside the varsity gate. Reportedly, the police claimed that detainees were those who had allegedly indulged in arson and vandalism during the protest. Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh posted a series of Tweets expressing his displeasure over the situation in the country and further appealed people to come together and fight against this.

Nitish ji Ramvilas ji Navin Patnaik ji Prakash Singh Badal ji how can you allow this to happen? Please STOP MODI SHAH TO RUIN OUR SECULAR INDIA OUR VERY IDEA OF INDIA BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. I also appeal to the Corporate Friends of Modi Shah duo to intervene. TAKE BACK CAA. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 16, 2019

(With Inputs from ANI)