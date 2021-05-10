Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Chooses Ex-CM EPS Over OPS As Leader Of Opposition After A 3-day Debate

Settling the dispute over the leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu on Monday, ex-CM E Palaniswami (EPS) has been chosen after a heated debate for three days. Sources state that EPS garnered the support of 55 MLAs compared to ex-Dy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) who only got 15 MLAs' support. As EPS supporters began celebrating outside the party's Chennai headquarters, sources say that OPS stormed out in anger. DMK chief Stalin was sworn in as the 8th CM on Friday after he managed to trump AIADMK's EPS for the top post, denying AIADMK a 3rd consecutive term in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu polls.

AIADMK chooses EPS over OPS as LoP

தமிழக சட்டப்பேரவையின் எதிர்க்கட்சி தலைவராக கழக இணை ஒருங்கிணைப்பாளர் திரு. எடப்பாடி கே. பழனிசாமி அவர்கள் தேர்வு. — AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) May 10, 2021

EPS Vs OPS

On Friday, a scuffle reportedly broke out between supporters of EPS and OPS at the party's headquarters in Chennai while several AIADMK cadres arrived at the party office to choose a Leader of Opposition. Several party leaders had preferred EPS over OPS citing the credentials he built over the past four years. OPS, on the other hand, was hoping to be LoP as AIADMK had lost the polls under EPS' leadership and was reportedly upset with EPS' camp for not supporting him as LoP.

The rift in AIADMK has been a festering wound since the demise of ex-CM J Jayalalitha in 2016. After her demise, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp.

Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party. Moreover, the two warring factions in AIADMK reconciled ahead of 2021 polls, naming EPS as the CM candidate and OPS as the head of the 11-member steering committee of AIADMK, while Sasikala who had been released from jail 'quit' politics.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021

Witnessing a triumphant return of the DMK, the Stalin-led party bagged 133 seats while its allies bagged - Congress (18), VCK (4), CPI (2), CPM (2) seats. The incumbent AIADMK was reduced to 66 seats while its allies won - BJP (4) and PMK (5) seats. Stalin, who has been patiently waiting to win the top post, launched a massive campaign, persistent social media campaign and major freebies if elected to power. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.