Tamil Nadu BJP Cadre Killed By 3 Unknown People In Chennai's Chintadripet; Probe Underway

BJP's Central District Chairman of the SC/ST wing president Balachandran was hacked to death by three unidentified assailants in Chintadripet, a locality in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday. According to sources, the BJP member was killed while the security guard went for a tea break.

The Tamil Nadu government had provided a security guard to him as he had suspicions that he was under threat. Considering the situation, PSO Balakrishnan had gone with Balachandran to Sami Nayakar Street in Chintadripet. While Balachandran stood there talking, PSO Balakrishnan visited a nearby tea shop.

A group of three people arrived at the site on a two-wheeler vehicle and killed the BJP leader and escaped. The BJP Cadre sustained severe injuries. The incident has caused a stir as the leader was killed in an area that is crowded with PSOs. Further investigation is underway.

BJP cadre attacked by PFI workers

In another update, BJP cadre Radhakrishnan of the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu was allegedly attacked by Popular Front of India (PFI) workers on Monday. Radhakrishnan with his wife Renuka was attacked by a four-member gang on two motorcycles that intercepted them when they passed through Thingalnagar in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu on their bike. The mob attacked them with iron rods.

Radhakrishnan sustained severe injuries and fractures in his legs and hands in the attack. The gang attacked his wife too, besides issuing threats to their lives. Hearing their cries, people nearby rushed and took them to a private hospital. However, the four-member gang fled the scene. As per the sources, one accused named Shahul Hameed has been arrested by the Kanyakumari district officials in this case.

LoP slams MK Stalin over increasing reports of murders

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, earlier in the day, slammed the current MK Stalin-led government as the reports of murders continue to increase. He said, "Last in Chennai In 20 days only There are reports of 18 murders, Incidents like this have turned the capital into a murderous city, disrupting law and order and questioning the safety of the people."

"The Chief Minister of Vidya Vidya @mkstalin, who owns the police station, has been trying his best to block the comments of the press without regulating the law. Fears about the future of Tamil Nadu," he added.