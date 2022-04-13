Tamil Nadu: BJP Leader Alleges DMK Funding Religious Conversion Events In State

Launching fresh salvos at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, BJP state leader Narayanan Thirupathy claimed that the party was funding religious conversion activities in the states, thereby targeting the Christian voters. He was referring to a video that is widely circulated today showing a teacher in a public school in Kanyakumari trying to convert a minor girl by forcefully convincing the student to convert to Christianity by using false stories.

The BJP leader further accused the CM Stalin-led state government of being communal and added that they should be held responsible for such incidents. Addressing the larger issue, Thirupathy demanded the immediate stoppage of such activities. Notably, this is not about isolated incidents or a question of suspending the teacher in question but conversions are a widespread phenomenon carried out on Sundays.

Conversion activities conducted as regular affair in all classes of the school: BJP leader

Narayanan Thirupathy stated, "The school was trying to convert the student. The teacher stated conversion activities are done in all the classes. DMK is funding such events," Additionally, the parents of the minor girl have also complained, her daughter was forced to convert by showing Christianity in good light and demeaning Hinduism.

Teacher in Kanyakumari allegedly forces student to convert to Christianity

A teacher in a government school, identified as Beatrice Thangam has allegedly spoken ill of the Hindu religion and glorified Christianity. She also spoke of the religious texts of the two religions, as per the complaint made by the parents.

In a video that is going viral, a sixth-grade student in the class of Thangam confirmed the same. "She asked us to read Bible. When we told her that we are Hindus and we read Bhagwat Gita, she said Bhagwat Gita was bad and Bible teaches good values. She also told us stories from the Bible," the student alleged in the video.

In order to convert, the girl student was also narrated a story, "She (the teacher) talked about one Christian and one satan-a Hindu in her story. One Christian and Satan were going on the bike then they met with an accident after which two people resurrected the dead by reading the bible," the student said, adding that she was also taught about the cross symbol and praying after eating by kneeling down with joined hands.

IMAGE : Narayanan Thirupathy, BJP FACEBOOK