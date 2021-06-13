Tamil Nadu BJP Welcomes State Govt’s Decision To Consider Women Priests In Temples

Tamil Nadu BJP State President Dr L.Murugan took to his Twitter handle on Sunday, June 13, and shared a draft welcoming Tamil Nadu Government’s decision on allowing women and other castes as priests in the temples. Murugan stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party of Tamil Nadu welcomes the initiative since ancient Tamil Nadu culture has witnessed people of all castes as priests in their temples.

Murugan then shared a list of Temples that have women priests and priests of other castes except for Brahmins:

Scheduled Caste people alone are the priests in Bodyguard Muneeswarar temple, Vatlagundu Idamayan temple.

Sembadavars in Melmalayanur Angala Parameswari temple.

Kuyavars in Paingaadu Ayyanar temple.

Nadars in Virudhunagar Adiparasakti temple, Kurangani Muthumaalai temple.

Velalars in Trichy Ugrakaliamman temple.

Vanniars in Chinnaselam Beerangi Ayyanar temple, Kalvanthangam Angalamman temple, Siruvachur Madhurakaliamman temple.

Pandarams in Thiruthervalai Annaandha Bhadrakali temple, Karur Thottakurichi Malayamman temple.

Odhuvaar in Kulasekarapatnam Gnanamoortheeswar temple.

Devars in Sankarankoil Udayanayaki temple.

Vannaar in Periyamalai Aaladiyaan temple.

Citing Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to appoint women as priests, Murugan said that since ancient times women have expertise in Agama shastras. Women are already conducting their duties as priests in Melmaruvathur Adiparasakthi Temple, noted Murugan. The State BJP President also pointed out the influence of Paancharatra Agama’s mode of worship in Andal’s pasurams.

He stated that the culture which Tamil Nadu represents has already seen women and men priests. Along with welcoming the initiative of the Government, Murugan urged that whoever is appointed as the priest must have proper knowledge and understanding of the individual branch of Agama shastra as followed by the respective temples.

Tamilnadu BJP welcomes the initiative of the Government of Tamilnadu to consider appointing people of all castes as priests in temples.@JPNadda @blsanthosh @BJP4India @CTRavi_BJP @ReddySudhakar21 pic.twitter.com/1ocTBKyikT — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_TNBJP) June 13, 2021

Tamil Nadu Governments calls on women to become priests

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religion and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday appealed to the women of the states to come forward and apply if they want to be priests in the temples across the state. He further stated that proper training would be provided by the Government. The HR&CE Minister also noted that the decision of appointing other castes members as priests would be taken by CM Stalin without hurting the sentiments of other religious groups.

Image Source- ANI/PTI