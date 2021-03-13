Tamil Nadu Congress MP Protests Against Party's Decision On Seat Allocation For Elections

A day after Tamil Nadu Congress leader ASP Jhanserane accused TNCC president KS Alagiri of being discriminatory, Arani Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Prasad Sathyamoorthy along with his supporters protested at Bhavani over the party's decision on seat allocation for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The Congress MP, along with his supporters, raised slogans demanding seats to be allotted to those who have worked for the party and not to 'traitors' who joined the party before the polls. Congress MP Vishnu Prasad echoed ASP Jhanserane's views on money being the only criteria to be a Congress candidate and asked if only those who were rich were allotted seats.

Raising slogans possibly aimed at the Congress' state leadership, Sathyamoorthy and his supporters chimed 'Don't do a broker's work' as they protested on Saturday. Further, the MP along with his supporters demanded Congress to not allocate seats to those who jumped parties and to those who weren't faithful to the party. Slogans asking the party to not cheat its cadre were also raised during the protest as the leaders asked the party's leadership to not misuse power.

Congress neta reprimands TNCC president

Tamil Nadu Congress leader ASP Jhanserane lashed out at the party's state leadership for not fielding her from the Nilakottai constituency and accused TNCC president KS Alagiri of being discriminatory. The granddaughter of seven-time Congress MLA Ponnammal alleged that the TNCC president had asked her if she had money to spend for the elections and asked if money was the only criteria to be a Congress candidate. Jhanserane claimed that the party was not giving tickets to deserving candidates and was preferring rich candidates instead.

Congress leader Jhanserane claimed that the grand old party did not ask DMK for the Nilakottai constituency despite DMK's offer to give the seat to its ally. Jhanserane further questioned Congress' inclusivity, alleging that rich candidates were given tickets while the poor were shown the door. Referring to Rahul Gandhi as the party's 'president', Jhanserane claimed that his efforts to rebuild the party went in vain and asked if her labour and background did not satisfy the criteria to be fielded from the Nilakottai constituency.

Exodus in Congress

It is pertinent to note that many Congress leaders have expressed displeasure in the manner in which candidates have been chosen by the party for upcoming polls in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Earlier on Tuesday, former Congress MP PC Chacko announced his exit from all positions in Congress accusing the party of not being able to maintain democracy. Detailing on what catalyzed his exit from the grand old party, PC Chacko alleged that candidates were not selected by Congress on the basis of winnability and claimed that only one or two persons were involved in the selection of candidates. Following Chacko's exit, another Congress leader from Kerala Vijayan Thomas also announced his decision to quit the party on Friday and joined the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. He has also announced a slew of social measures like Pongal gift hampers, farm loan waiver, free COVID-19 vaccines, passing school students, etc which has been slammed by DMK M K Stalin calling it 'pre-poll appeasement'. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.