Tamil Nadu Govt Officially Withdraws 5,570 Cases Against CAA & Farm Laws Protesters

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to formally withdraw over 5,000 cases registered against those who protested against CAA and Farm Laws in the state. The MK Stalin government has also withdrawn cases filed against media persons who protested against the Kudankulam atomic plant and the eight-lane road projects in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement of the withdrawal of the cases was made by CM MK Stalin in the assembly on June 24. The cases filed by the previous AIDMK government against the media have also been retracted.

The DMK government had issued an order to remove around 5,570 cases against the protesters of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & Farm laws passed in the Parliament last year.

A total of 5,570 cases has been withdrawn. The cases include - 26 cases filed between 2011- 2021 against the freedom of the media and press, another 26 cases filed against people who protested the against Kudankulam plant, 2,831 cases for agitations against farm laws, 2,282 cases of protests against CAA, 405 cases over protest against the 'eight-lane project'.

Cases that have been revoked are where no charge sheet has been registered. Cases in the investigation stage have also been dropped. The government has instructed the authorities to refrain from taking any further action in such cases. In cases where a court case is scheduled, the Assistant Public Prosecutor in charge has been instructed to file a request for withdrawal.

According to the order, the government will provide details of cases filed against MPs and MLAs to the Madras High Court soon, by Supreme Court directions that no case against politicians shall be withdrawn without the permission of the High Court. An order dated September 4, signed by SK Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government, states that the DGP has been directed to determine the details of the cases against serving or former MPs/MLAs.

Apart from this, in a speech in the state assembly, CM Stalin also announced the acquittal of the people who have been serving lifetime prison sentences in the state. On the occasion of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister CN Annadurai's birth anniversary on September 15, he announced that 700 life convicts who had been serving life sentences would be released.

