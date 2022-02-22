Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections: CM Stalin Thanks Voters As DMK Gets Landslide Victory

Three days after the Tamil Nadu urban civic body polls were held, the ruling-Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday registered a landslide victory in the elections, defeating the rival AIADMK by winning all 21 municipal corporations in the state. Soon after the historical win, Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the voters for giving their mandate to the 'Dravidian Model Rule' of nine months.

In his victory speech, CM MK Stalin stated, "Currently the people's credentials for the last 9 months of this rule are a testament to the success of the people's recognition of the Dravidian Model Rule. Let's keep the confidence of the people. The DMK won a landslide victory in the urban local body elections . Thanks to the people of Tamil Nadu. My congratulations to all who have won the urban elections."

The Tamil Nadu CM also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the voters, and said, "These Urban Local Body Election results are a testament to the goodwill given by the people of Tamil Nadu to the 'Dravidian Model ' rule of nine months! Not arrogant by success; Feeling we have 'run out of gas' emotionally! I will work to maintain the trust that people have placed in me!"

DMK wins big in urban civic body polls

The counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu urban local body elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. The single-phase polls were held on February 19 in 21 municipal corporations, 138 municipalities, 490 town panchayats, and 649 urban local bodies in the state. There were 57,778 candidates who contested for 12,607 posts. The ruling- DMK has won all the 21 corporations, registering a landmark victory.