'Tamil Nadu Would Have Become Like Bihar If Not For Catholics'; Speaker Appavu Stokes Row

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker and DMK leader M Appavu stoked a controversy recently after he remarked that 'Tamil Nadu would have been like Bihar if Catholic Christians had not been there.' Participating in the centenary celebrations of St Paul seminary in Tiruchirappalli on June 28, Appavu claimed that Catholic Christians and Christian fathers were the 'main reason' for social justice and Dravidian model government. His month-old statement has now gone viral over social media.

Speaking at the event, Appavu said, "The Catholics have contributed a lot to the growth of our state. Without them, if you look back, we would have turned into a Bihar. To be honest, the Catholic fathers and sisters have shaped me into who I am today. Tamil Nadu Government is your government, you have built it."

He added, "You have prayed to your god and fasted and given this government everything it has right now. The Catholics and Christian fathers are the main reason for social justice and the Dravidian model government."

'You are the reason for the TN Govt': Appavu

Further, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker urged the community to list out all problems and give them directly to Chief Minister. 'Because you are the reason for this government, the Chief Minister will not deny your government. Today's Tamil Nadu is built on you,' M Appavu stated.

"You do not need to depend on anyone. You can list out all your problems and give it directly to Chief Minister. He will not deny you anything because the Chief Minister knows you are the reason for this government. It is your government and your Chief Minister. I am with you in this," he said.

Further stoking a row he said, "If Christians are removed from Tamil Nadu, there will be no development. Catholic Christians are the main reason for the state's development. Today's Tamil Nadu is built on you."