Cong Vs Cong: Tariq Anwar Hails Sibal's Constitutional Know-how But Calls CAA Sub-judice

Congress leader Tariq Anwar, on Sunday, reacted to Kapil Sibal’s statement on CAA and said that his statement was constitutionally right, however, one must wait for Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue. Anwar also spoke about Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s statement where he had said that states have no option but to follow the CAA once it was passed by the Parliament. Tariq Anwar also added that each state has an option to pass a resolution against the CAA and seek its withdrawal.

Tariq Anwar on Kapil Sibal's statement

Congress leader Tariq Anwar while speaking about Kapil Sibal’s statement said, “Kapil Sibal is a learned lawyer and has good knowledge of the Constitution too. But this matter is currently sub-judice before the Supreme Court and it will arrive at a decision after looking at every angle.” Talking about the Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Anwar said, “Arif Mohammad Khan is a politician from the BJP and is also its sympathiser, therefore, much importance should not be attached to his statements.”

Kapil Sibal on States rejecting CAA

Kapil Sibal, while speaking on the third day of the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), said, “If the CAA is passed no State can say ‘I will not implement it’. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it; you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it. But constitutionally saying, that I won’t implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties.”

Kerala, Punjab pass resolutions against CAA

The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. It was the first State government to challenge the Act and the Kerala Assembly was the first to pass a resolution against the law. Following in the southern State’s footsteps, the Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Several state governments including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Maharashtra have voiced their disagreement with the CAA as well as National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

