Tathagata Roy Slams Mukul Roy For Rejoining TMC, Says 'his Move Will Not Affect BJP'

Tathagata Roy, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticized former Union Minister Mukul Roy for rejoining the Trinamool Congress on Friday, saying his decision will not damage the BJP. He also accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not letting Roy speak during the press conference and called TMC a "one-person party."

BJP will not be affected: Tathagata Roy

Roy said, "Mukul Roy had come to BJP from Trinamool Congress (TMC) and today returned to it. Only he can tell the reason behind this. He wanted to say something today but Mamata Banerjee ended the press conference quickly. BJP is a party that is in power at Centre with 303 MPs in Lok Sabha. BJP will not be affected in the least by Mukul Roy's leaving the party. Roy has fled the responsibility the BJP central leadership had given him."

A few others may leave the BJP, according to the former Governor of Tripura, but this will have no effect on the party's base. He said, if Rajib Banerjee wants to go, let him go. "He too lost the polls," added Tathagata Roy. Mukul Roy was a state leader, and BJP appointed him as national vice-president, he added.

Calling TMC is a "one-person party", The BJP leader said that even Abhishek Banerjee "had no say in the party." "Whatever Mamata says, only that will happen. And Mukul's exit or entry will not make any difference to TMC," he noted. He also remarked that Mukul Roy will not reclaim the status and reputation that he previously held. He also remarked that people who switch parties frequently are hungry for power.

Mukul Roy joins TMC again

In the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata on Friday, June 11. Roy's admission to the TMC comes in the wake of the BJP's failure to gain traction in West Bengal. He was also said to be irritated because Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari pipped him to the role of Leader of the Opposition. Previously, Roy's son sparked outrage after saying on social media that criticizing a government that has risen to power with the support of the people requires self-introspection. This was interpreted as a sign that the Roy father-son duo was at odds with the BJP leadership.

