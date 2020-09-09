Tejashwi Attacks Nitish, Says 'Bihar Govt Didn't Provide Jobs To Migrant Returnees'

The unemployment rate in Bihar is high and though migrant labourers came back to the state during the lockdown, the Nitish Kumar government didn't provide help, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday.

"In Bihar around 7 crore youth are unemployed. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, many people came back but Nitish Kumar didn't provide them employment even after Supreme Court's order," Tejashwi said. He added, "Many self-help groups especially unemployed people have called on people to light lamps, candles and lanterns for 9 minutes at 9 pm today. Our party is supporting this campaign. Today the biggest issue in the country is unemployment."

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav attacked the Nitish Kumar government after it announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in the state just before the Assembly polls, asking why such a policy is not extended to OBC and general category people who are killed.

"Since polls are nearing, Nitish Kumar has announced government jobs to kin of SC/ST person killed in Bihar. Why shouldn't jobs be given to kin of people of OBC or the general category who are killed? This is like encouraging the murder of SC/ST people," the RJD leader said.

Bihar assembly elections

Bihar will go to polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the EC releasing guidelines for conducting polls. As BJP lost in Delhi, all eyes are set on former party chief Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar -led JDU. While Kumar faces strong anti-incumbency, RJD - Bihar's main opposition has lost the lustre it once had due to the absence of it's chief Lalu Prasad Yadav - with his son Tejashwi, most likely to be named as CM hopeful. Currently, the JDU-BJP combination rules the state with 131 seats, while the RJD-Congress opposition has 111 seats.

Nitish flags off 'Nischay Samwaad' rally

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched his re-election campaign with a 'Nischay Samwaad' rally on Monday - where deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput found a mention. While Kumar spoke in length on state's COVID-19 preparations, his government's social schemes, he also stated that not just Bihar, entire India was saddened by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. While addressing the virtual rally, CM Nitish lashed out at the opposition in the state for constantly criticising the government over the COVID-19 crisis, choosing to ignore how the government had increased the testing capacity for COVID-19 to 1 lakh 50 thousand per day.

(with inputs from ANI)