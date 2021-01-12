Tejashwi Slams NDA, Says 'Bihar Govt Using COVID As Excuse To Avoid Assembly Session'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday targeted the Bihar Government alleging that the government is using the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid holding a session of the state Assembly. Tejashwi Yadav took to Twitter and posted a few pieces of newspaper reports that covered him taking shots at the government.

"The Bihar government is escaping the assembly functioning in the name of Coronavirus. The government wants to run away from issues of public interest because this corrupt and useless government has no answer to public questions. They held elections, opened the schools despite Coronavirus. But the government will not allow the functioning of the conventionally held assembly session," Yadav tweeted.

बिहार सरकार कोरोना के नाम पर सदन संचालन से बच रही है।सरकार जनहित के मुद्दों से भागना चाहती है क्योंकि इस भ्रष्ट व निकम्मी सरकार के पास जनता के सवालों का कोई जवाब ही नहीं है।



कोरोना मे चुनाव करा लिए।स्कूल खोल दिए लेकिन सरकार परंपरागत रूप से चलते आए विधानसभा सत्र को नहीं होने देगी pic.twitter.com/kBR03fpkk3 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2021

READ | 'Don't Know Who Is Friend Or Foe': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Turns Bitter Amid BJP-JDU Tussle

Continuing with his onslaught further, he asked the ruling NDA government whether it will give Patna University a status of National University, as the Centre and state government are both run by NDA.

"Does the Bihar's double engine government, various parties of NDA, 39 Lok Sabha MPs out of 40 of NDA, 9 Rajya Sabha MPs, half a dozen ministers from Bihar, two deputy chief ministers and Chief Minister have the capacity to give Patna University, the status of Central University," he tweeted further.

बिहार की ड़बल इंजन सरकार,NDA के अनेक दलों, NDA के 40 में से 39 लोकसभा सांसदों,9 राज्यसभा सांसदों, बिहार से केंद्र में आधा दर्जन मंत्रियों,दो-दो उपमुख्यमंत्रियों और मुख्यमंत्री की क्या इतनी नैतिक और राजनीतिक औक़ात है कि पटना यूनिवर्सिटी को केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय का दर्जा दिला सके? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2021

READ | RJD Ready For Mid-term Polls In Bihar; Asserts 'No Entry For Nitish In Mahagatbandhan'

'RJD ready for mid-term elections'

The RJD leader on multiple occasions has been lashing out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the latter had joined hands with RJD in a Mahagathbandhan in the previous term but later broke out of the Mahagathbandhan and got back to NDA, his former ally.

Yadav on Friday slammed the JDU chief Nitish Kumar, rubbishing the speculations of giving him an offer to get back to Mahagathbandhan. He had contended that the government will not last long amid the reports of internal conflicts in the NDA coalition in Bihar. Yadav also asserted that the RJD is ready for midterm elections.

READ | Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi Says Tejashwi, Rahul, Chirag Go For 'honeymoon' When It's Time For Work

JD(U)'s marginal performance in Assembly polls

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05 per cent as against that of 56.66 per cent in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. BJP winning more seats than JD(U) for the first time in a Bihar Assembly election led to the speculation that JD(U)'s clout in the alliance will reduce. LJP is believed to have damaged JD(U)'s prospects in 32 seats despite bagging a solitary seat.

READ | Amid BJP-JDU Power Tussle In Bihar, CM Nitish Says 'no Talks On Cabinet Expansion Yet'