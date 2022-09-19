The CBI's decision to file a plea seeking the cancellation of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's bail in the IRCTC scam was appreciated by BJP. Speaking to the media on Sunday, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal asserted that Yadav had not only threatened CBI officials but also Union MoS Home Nityanand Rai. Recalling JDU chief Lalan Singh's role in uncovering facts of the IRCTC scam, he sarcastically remarked that Nitish Kumar's party planned to take over RJD once Yadav's bail is cancelled.

Alleging that Tejashwi Yadav gave a death threat to Nityanand Rai, Jaiswal said, "A person threatens the MoS Home that 'Hum Unko Thanda Kar Denge'. In Bihar, everyone knows the meaning of 'Thanda Karna'. It is totally wrong that a person who is out on bail threatens the MoS Home and CBI officials that they too have a family and will retire."

He added, "Definitely, action should be taken. In 2008, Lalan Singh provided information about the IRCTC scam and he knows that the verdict is going to be out soon. That's why, he has decided that when Tejashwi Ji goes to jail, it (JDU) will take over RJD". Yadav was granted bail in this case on October 6, 2018, after furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of Rs.1 lakh each and was directed not to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

CBI files plea

Addressing a press conference on August 25, Tejashwi Yadav lashed out at officials of the CBI after the central agency conducted raids in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam. He stated, "Do CBI officials not have a mother and children? Don't they have a family? Will they always remain CBI officers? Will they not retire? Will only this party remain in power? What message do you want to send? You should honestly discharge the duty of the constitutional organization". Construing this as a threat, the central agency moved the court of special CBI judge Geetanjali Goel on September 17.