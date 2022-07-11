Tejashwi Yadav's Logical Counter: 'If High Population Is Bad, Why Is China Doing So Well?'

After a United Nations (UN) report predicted that India will overtake China to become the most populous country in the world by 2023, Rashtrya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that China, despite its large population "is ahead of India".

In what appeared to be a statement placing Beijing at a higher position than New Delhi, Yadav said, "Despite being the most populous country, China is ahead of India in terms of the economy, the GDP, and development. Shouldn't it spark a debate? If the rising population is a threat, then why is China doing so well?", ANI reported.

Attacking the Center, the RJD leader said that those who spread political poison in the name of religion should be alerted. Yadav said that the problem of unemployment, inflation, illiteracy, and migration is big and that the government should pay attention. He went on to add that a constructive dialogue should be held on the same.

What did the UN report mention?

The World Population Prospects 2022 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, predicted that India would outgrow China in terms of population by 2023.

As per the report's predictions, the global population is projected to reach eight billion on November 15 and grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

Additionally, the report said, "Disparate population growth rates among the world's largest countries will change their ranking by size: for example, India is projected to surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023."

(Image: ANI)