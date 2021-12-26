Tejasvi Surya Stresses On 'Ghar Wapasi' Of Hindus, Urges Temples To Set Conversion Targets

BJP national Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday urged all temples and mutts to actively engage in the 'ghar wapasi' of people back to Hinduism. Addressing the Vishwarpanam programme of Sri Krishna mutt, the Lok Sabha MP asserted that those who had left Hindusim and had adopted other religions due to various social, political and economic reasons, needed to be reintroduced to their mother religion. He urged temples and mutts to set yearly targets and reconvert people back to the Sanatan Dharma.

"The Hindu has been taken out from his mother religion. There is only one possible solution, there is only one solution to address this anomaly. Those people who have left their mother religion for various social, political and economic reasons over the course of India's history, those who have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back," said Tejasvi Surya.

"They need to be brought back in whole, back to their mother faith. All religious mutts should take the initiative to bring other religious people back to Hinduism, including Muslims of Pakistan," he added.

Surya's unapologetic Hindu slant

The BJP MP who is known for his vocal stance for Hinduism had in 2020 spoken about how Veer Savarkar's dream to “Hinduise all politics” had become "the new normal." While reacting to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Diwali greetings, Surya stated that in today's times, no leader in the country could be “Anti-Hindu” and relevant in politics.

This is the greatest shift in Indian politics that PM Modi has brought about.



Today, one can’t afford to be anti-Hindu and be relevant in politics.



This is the new normal.



This was dream of Veer Savarkar: “Hinduise all politics”.



Best wishes to Kejriwal’s Diwali Pujan. https://t.co/71891wdS6i — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 11, 2020

Campaigning for the GHMC polls last year, Surya had asserted that the "whole South India will be saffronised." He had also expressed his firm standpoint on Rohingya Muslims in India, calling AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi 'Jinnah's new avatar'.

The firebrand politician had said, "Every Indian should stand against divisive and communal politics of the Owaisi brothers. Vote to Owaisi is a vote against India." He continued, "Who is Owaisi? Owaisi is Mohammed Ali Jinnah's new avatar".

Notably, the GHMC election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. The saffron party won 48 wards, 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election. Thanking the people of 'Bhagyanagar' for the 'love, trust and faith' reposed for BJP Surya had assured that the party will give its best.