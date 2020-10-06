Telangana To Withdraw Case Filed In SC Related To Sharing Of Krishna, Godavari Water

Telangana has agreed to withdraw the case filed in Supreme court to enable the Centre to move forward on referring the water sharing issues to the tribunal said Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The crucial Apex council meeting with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana along with Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was held through video conference.

Jal Shakti minister said that it was also agreed to shift the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to Andhra Pradesh. Centre will go ahead with notifying jurisdiction of both KRMB and GRMB. Telangana CM dissented on this but as per the APRA-2014, no consensus is needed and hence the Centre will notify.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said both the chief ministers have agreed to submit the Detail Project Reports (DPRs) of all the projects taken up by their respective states. He also assured them that technical appraisal of all the projects will be done at the shortest possible time.

With regards to the sharing of River Godavari waters, both the states were asked to send in the request to Centre so that the Centre can move forward to refer to the tribunal under section-3 of ISWRD Act of 1956.

Speaking during the meeting, Telangana CM KCR said,

“The injustices being meted out to Telangana in river water allocation has resulted in separate Telangana Statehood movement. Newly formed Telangana State has every right to get its lawful share in the inter-state water allocations. The irrigation water share that the Telangana lost under the united AP, will be reclaimed and achieved under the Telangana State”.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated,

“Govt of AP is of the opinion that for effective supervision and control of the common reservoirs i.e. Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar, the jurisdiction of the Board is most essential. The present arrangement keeping the Right side powerhouse with AP and the Left Side Power House with Telangana. Therefore, for better water regulation and control of common projects Central Government shall notify the jurisdiction of the Boards, otherwise operation and maintenance of the major reservoirs Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar may be vested with AP as it is major stakeholder”.

The apex council is mandated to approve new projects planned by both the states on Godavari and Krishna rivers, supervise the functioning of the Godavari, Krishna Management Boards and to resolve any dispute arising out of sharing of river waters between both the states.

(with inputs from PTI)