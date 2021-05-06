Telangana BJP Chief Protests Against TMC Over Post-poll Violence In West Bengal

The BJP on Wednesday had called for a nationwide dharna within its party to protest the post-poll violence that ensued after the West Bengal assembly elections. The saffron party's Telangana unit also staged a protest at the party's office in Hyderabad. The protest was led by Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay. Sanjay alleged that the ruling TMC was attacking BJP workers across West Bengal.

"Many houses of Hindus and BJP party workers have been set on fire, women are being physically assaulted and the party offices of BJP are being destroyed," Sanjay said. He added, "In protest against the atrocities happening against BJP leaders and party workers, all across the country various BJP leaders are holding protests. Even in Telangana, BJP party workers are holding protests across various districts against these attacks."

Bandi Sanjay also hit out at the TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and claimed that she has "turned West Bengal into a land of illegal migrants from Bangladesh". In addition, he also remarked on BJP's performance in the West Bengal elections and stated that the party is getting stronger as it won 77 seats.

BJP's oath against 'politics of hate'

BJP chief JP Nadda and the party's newly-elected MLAs on Wednesday took an oath against TMC's 'politics of hate'. In addition, the BJP also boycotted the oath-taking ceremony of Mamata Banerjee. BJP National President JP Nadda in his address to the MLAs at the Hastings Election Office stated that they have been elected as an opposition. In addition, he also remarked that the oath-taking by BJP MLAs was a mark of respect to accept the people's mandate in the West Bengal Elections and also highlight post-poll violence allegedly by TMC goons. Nadda also stated that the opposition is boycotting Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony to protest against the violence. In addition, he has also assured that the saffron party will 'dismantle' political violence in West Bengal

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

Following a major victory, violence has gripped West Bengal with TMC cadres allegedly attacking BJP and Left workers in the state. The BJP and the CPI(M) have alleged that its workers were being killed in the name of its 'victory celebrations' after the results. The Home Ministry has therefore sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government pertaining to the alleged violence in the state. In addition, several human rights bodies such as the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have also raised concerns over the violence in the Mamata Banerjee-ruled state and sought an inquiry.

West Bengal elections and results

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won a landslide victory in the recent assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data stated that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP garnered 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. On the other hand, independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.

(With ANI Inputs)