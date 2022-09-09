Telangana BJP Demands Arrest Of TRS Leader Who Breached Assam CM's Security In Hyderabad

Shortly after the shocking incident of a Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) leader trying to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after dismantling the CM's microphone during a rally, came to light from Telangana, K. Krishna Sagar Rao, Telangana's chief spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded for the arrest of the TRS leader.

In a media statement released on September 9, BJP's spokesperson Krishna Rao said, "I strongly condemn provocative politics being practised by TRS in Telangana. The new agenda seems to be physical confrontation against BJP."

The BJP leader also added that it is extremely confrontational for a local TRS leader to storm the Ganesh Utsav Committee stage and dismantle the microphone, while the event's main guest, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma was speaking. Rao claimed that the act has also breached the security protocol of the Assam CM.

"BJP demands the immediate arrest of the TRS leader. He must be prosecuted for breach of the Assam CM's security. BJP demands CM KCR to clarify on the rise of TRS leaders' physical attacks on BJP leaders, if it is his party's new official political agenda?" the media statement read.

The security breach incident

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief minister of Assam, was physically jostled on Friday while attending a rally in Telangana. In the images that were viewed, a man who appeared to be a member of the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), the state's ruling party, attempted to challenge the BJP representative. Before being removed by the security personnel on duty, he was also observed taking apart the microphone.

While remaining silent on the TRS disruption, CM Sarma in an exclusive with Republic Media Network attacked Congress. He said, "Congress, during the regime of Jawaharlal Nehru, divided the country and now your grandson (Rahul Gandhi) is saying 'Desh Jodo'...If you want to unite the country, then go talk about who divided the country, talk about Jinnah...you never say a word about Jinnah...The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a joke."

Image: ANI