Telangana: Class 8 Student Allegedly Raped By TRS Leader Sajid Khan; Accused Absconding

In a shocking incident from the Nirmal district of Telangana, an 8th grade student was allegedly raped by Nirmal Municipal Vice-Chairman and TRS leader Sajid Khan.

According to the Police, on the evening of 26th February, the child welfare committee received information about the incident and informed the police. Police officials immediately recorded the statements of the victim. Police also registered a case under POCSO Act against main accused Sajid Khan and two others including a woman, who allegedly helped him.

Sajid Khan is still absconding while the other two have been taken into police custody. Further investigation has been taken up and the hunt for the main accused is going on.

Female BJP advocate attacked by TRS leader

In another shocking incident, a female advocate representing the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Telangana’s Neredmet was allegedly attacked and brutally beaten by an advocate representing the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident occurred in the Malkajgiri local court premises following a heated argument post the hearing of a matter, with Advocate Srinivas Yadav, representing TRS, physically attacked BJP advocate Prasanna.

The woman was badly injured in the incident with severe swelling observed on her face and head. She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. The Neredmet police had registered a complaint against the accused lawyer. As per the preliminary investigation, it is being suggested that the duo had a checkered past and shared enmity, which had led to the assault on Wednesday.