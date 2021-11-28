Telangana CM Distressed Over Paddy Procurement Issue; Vows To Raise Voice In Parliament

During the TRS Parliamentary Board meeting, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao opined that due to the Central government’s unclear and often confusing policies, the farming community in Telangana state and agriculture sector in the country are facing problems. CM demanded that the Centre declare Nation’s Comprehensive Food Grains Procurement policy.

"TRS party committed to protecting interests of farmers"

The CM reiterated that the TRS party is committed to protecting the interests of the Telangana farmers and the Agri sector. He also said that he would use the Parliament as the platform to build pressure on the Centre about this matter. CM advised and guided the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on how to raise their voices and push the Centre to provide clarity on the procurement of Paddy in the state.

The CM asked the MPs from both the Houses to take the Centre to task for changing its stance on the extent of Paddy cultivation this monsoon season by every day and repeatedly stating that it would procure only 60 Lakh tones of Paddy (40 Lakh tonnes of Rice), while the Centre is expected to procure 90 Lakh MT of Paddy.

TRSPP also expressed unhappiness over the Centre not taking a clear cut stand on the procurement despite a delegation of the Telangana Ministers and officials meeting Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other central officials.

TRSPP expresses distress over Centre's stand on paddy procurement

TRSPP also expressed its anger over the Centre’s inability to spell out how much Paddy it would procure for the summer crops and its decision not to buy Boiled Rice. In the backdrop of the beginning of the summer crops, when the Telangana farmers are getting ready to plant Paddy seeds, the TRSPP was also upset with the Centre for implementing its unclear and illogical procurement policy.

The meeting has decided to wage a fight against the Centre’s policy in both the Houses. The CM has instructed the MPs to demand a 'Uniform National Food grain Procurement Policy' which should be one national policy to be implemented in all the state governments uniformly to procure the food grains.

