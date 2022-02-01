Telangana CM KCR Asserts 'India Needs To Rewrite Constitution'; 'Revolution Much Needed'

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Tuesday, said that there is a need to re-write the Constitution in India. In this regard, he said that he will meet all leaders and will share his point of view with them. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief informed that he has started speaking to other leaders and will soon announce fighting for the country.

Addressing a press conference, KCR said, "We need to draft a new Constitution in India. Now there’s a need to re-rewrite the Constitution in India. I will meet all the leaders and will keep my point of view with them and ask them to fight alongside me."

He said that the youth of this country need to raise and fight for what they need. "It is time for India to react. Revolution is much needed now. We will soon work for the country and will announce very soon," he said

'Will meet Uddhav Thackery soon': KCR

The Telangana CM also informed that he has started talking to other leaders and will soon make an announcement on fighting for the country. He stated that it is not a fight for the Prime Minister's post but it is for the change needed in the country.

The TRS president said that in the coming days he travel to Mumbai and meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackey to decide what needs to be done.

In a veiled attack on the Centre, Chief Minister KCR said, "We will not keep quiet and the country should be free from these mindless leaders and parties."

On the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, the Telangana Chief Minister said that BJP will lose its grip on the state but stated that they will win by using 'unethical ways'. "We will fight them and we don’t fear these dogs. Owaisi wants to show himself as the face of the Indian Muslims," he said.

KCR on Union budget 2022

Earlier in the day, KCR alleged that the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has deeply disappointed various sections of society, including SC, ST, OBC, the farming community and the salaried class, and that it is a "useless and purposeless Budget."

"The Budget introduced by the BJP-led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget," he said in a statement.

(Image: PTI)