Telangana CM KCR Writes To Centre, Demands Operational Control Of Srisailam Dam

Ahead of the Apex Council meeting between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the Krishna river water dispute, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wrote a letter to Union Jal Shakti minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat. A 14-page letter to the Union Jal Shakti minister explained about the injustice meted out to Telangana in sharing Krishna water in the erstwhile state of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister said that the illegal Pothireddypadu Head Regulator Project and unauthorised expansion by Andhra Pradesh irreversibly compromised the interests and rights of Telangana.

CM KCR demanded that the Government of India should issue an immediate direction to Andhra Pradesh to stop work on the expansion of Pothireddypadu regulator and construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He also requested the central government to make the terms of reference to the present Tribunal for allocation of fair and equitable share of the waters of river Krishna to both States without further loss of time.

“I am sad to say that even after seven long years after the formation of the State on 2nd June, 2014, relief to Telangana in getting its rightful share has not been realized due to the gross inaction on the part of Government of India”, CM KCR said.

The CM also referred to the objections raised by Andhra Pradesh Government, alleging that seven new projects have been taken by Telangana in the Godavari basin. He said these allegations are a complete farce as all the seven projects were contemplated, designed and grounded by the Govt. of the combined AP State, well before bifurcation took place in 2014.

The Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, which is one of an engineering marvel, it now appears that the Govt of Andhra Pradesh is objecting to the Kaleshwaram Project with the sole purpose of diverting attention from their own unauthorized and illegal activities at Pothireddypadu Regulator and Rayalseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said.

