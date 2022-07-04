Telangana: Intel Officer Caught Taking Pic Of BJP's Resolution At Hyderabad Meet

On the final day of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national executive meeting in Telangana's Hyderabad, a special branch officer of the state intelligence was caught red-handed while allegedly clicking pictures of the documents, Notably, the documents reportedly contained details of the party's resolution and the upcoming meetings at the executive gathering.

BJP senior leaders also confirmed the incident while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Hyderabad. Speaking to reporters about the incident at BJP's national executive meeting, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "There is no secrecy in our party. Our party is a democratic party. It is not a family party. Whoever came was illegal. We did not do the security, it was the police department who gave it. When the PM comes, the party workers are not allowed and the police take over everything."

Adding further he said that the saffron party has nothing to hide and if Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao wants, they will provide the resolution to him. "Whoever comes, we will give them information. There is nothing to hide. If KCR wants, we can give the copies of the resolution to him, but taking the resolution from an ongoing meeting is wrong," Kishan Reddy told reporters.

'There is no secret, we are working for people's welfare': Union Min Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and senior BJP leader also reacted to the development while speaking at the press conference and said that the BJP government in the Centre believes in transparency. "Our government believes in transparency, we ourselves put everything on the website, so whoever wants to come can come. There are no secret activities here. We are working for the welfare of the people," Union Minister Goyal told reporters.

TRS symbol of dynastic politics: BJP

The TRS government led by KCR in Telangana has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics", the BJP said in a statement adopted at its national executive meeting here on Sunday and expressed its anguish at the "difficulties" being faced by the people of the state.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna moved the statement on the state of affairs in Telangana which was passed unanimously by the party's national executive.

Citing the statement at a press conference on Sunday, Piyush Goyal said that the problems of the people of Telangana are continuously rising, from both economic as well as social perspectives, and the national executive expressed its anguish over it.

"Telangana was formed after the BJP struggled for it and the youth of the state made sacrifices, but in "the last eight years, the TRS government completely dashed the expectations of the people. It has become a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics," Goyal told reporters.

(Input with ANI and PTI)