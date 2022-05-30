Telangana Minister Malla Reddy Attacked With Chairs & Stones For Praising KCR In Ghatkesar

Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy faced the ire of the people for praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a public meeting on Sunday. He was forced to leave the venue after the crowd turned rogue and started hurling chairs, slippers, and stones at the minister. The incident took place at the 'Reddy Simha Garjana' organized by an apolitical community platform 'Reddy Jagruthi', at Ghatkesar last evening.

At the event, Malla Reddy praised CM KCR which irked some people in the crowd and raised slogans against him saying 'Malla Reddy down down'. While addressing the meeting, Reddy had said TRS would once again return to power in Telangana. The gathering objected to his repeated reference to the TRS and the Chief Minister. In a mark of protest, they raised their chairs in the air and some began throwing slippers and stones toward him.

Angry mob chases Malla Reddy's convoy

Reddy had to finish his speech abruptly and rush out of the venue. In added embarrassment, the crowd chased his vehicle and threw stones at his convoy while he was being escorted by the police. The personnel also had a tough time managing the crowd.

Angry participants at Reddy Mahah Sabha in #Ghatkesar threw chairs, stones and footwear on #Telangana Minister #MallaReddy



When Minister was praising the #TRS govt he also faced sloganeering. He then abruptly ended his speech and left from the venue pic.twitter.com/mmh0pQnO5y — Aneri Shah (@tweet_aneri) May 29, 2022

Speaking on the incident, Ghatkesar Police Inspector N Chandra Babu said, "We haven't received any complaint in the said incident. If anyone wants to file a complaint, we will register the case. So far, no case has been registered," the inspector said.

Malla Reddy announced that he would request the Chief Minister to soon constitute the Reddy Corporation which is the long-pending demand of the community.

(With inputs from agency)