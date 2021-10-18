Telangana Minister Skipping Duties For Huzurabad Poll Campaign? Congress Complains To EC

M Kodandaram Reddy, the vice-chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, has written to the Election Commission of India requesting action against Telangana Cabinet Minister Tanner Harish Rao, alleging that he has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last month, putting aside all his work.

Reddy stated in a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Shashank Goel on Sunday that Harish Rao, who is a cabinet minister for finance has been campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for over a month.

Kodandaram Reddy, in the letter, wrote, "His influence as a senior member in the Telangana cabinet is widely known. His continuous presence and intensive campaign in Huzurabad is inappropriate. Propriety demands that he should resign from the cabinet to undertake an election campaign. In the past, there have been instances where Ministers have stepped down to campaign in elections, thus, establishing a healthy trend and norms. This model behaviour has been upheld by TN Seshan as Chief Election Commissioner of India."

He stated that Harish Rao's involvement in the Huzurabad constituency poll will undoubtedly impact the election process. His presence as a Cabinet Minister will taint the environment of a fair election. The protocol for the Minister, as well as his mere presence, might have a negative impact on election administration and voters, according to Kodanda Reddy.

With this in view, the Congress leader demanded that the electoral authorities issue relevant instructions, which might result in Harish Rao withdrawing from campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency or in his resignation from the cabinet and continuing the campaign as an ex-minister.

T Harish Rao campaigns for Huzurabad by-election

On Sunday, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao and TRS candidate for Huzurabad byelection Gellu Srinivas Yadav attended an election campaign in Mamidalapalli village in Veenavanka Mandal. Harish stated that if 90% of voters vote for the TRS candidate in the upcoming byelection, he would adopt Mamidalapalli, which was the native village of former TDP minister late Muddasani Damodar Reddy. Speaking during the campaigning, the Minister stated that the fact that politicians from other parties were joining TRS was a typical example of the Chief Minister's developmental programmes and social schemes.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter@HarishRaoTRS/PTI/ANI