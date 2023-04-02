'The Congress Files': BJP Releases Video On UPA Era Scams; Claims Multi-crore Corruption

The ruling BJP on Sunday, March 2, launched a fresh attack on Congress by releasing a video that alleges corruption in the UPA era. The first episode of the video series named 'Congress Files' has been posted on BJP's official Twitter handle, which has also accused the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government of various scams including the Commonwealth Games row, 2G case and the Coal scam.

The three-minute video clip posted by the BJP features Manmohan Singh, and Sonia Gandhi and points out scams under the UPA era worth Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000. Notably, the stinging attack by the BJP comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the members of his party after inaugurating the BJP's new residential complex and auditorium in New Delhi, accused the opposition parties of carrying out "Bhrashtaachaari Bachao Andolan".

The Congress Files: 'Movie is still not over'

Posting the first episode of 'Congress Files' on Twitter, the ruling party said, "The first episode of Congress Files, see how one after the other corruption and scams took place under the Congress rule." At the end of the video series, BJP mentioned that this is only the trailer for Congress' corruption, the movie is still not over.

Congress Files के पहले एपिसोड में देखिए, कैसे कांग्रेस राज में एक के बाद एक भ्रष्टाचार और घोटाले हुए… pic.twitter.com/vAZ7BDZtFi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2023

In episode one named 'Congress means corruption,' the BJP alleged that Congress has looted ₹48 trillion 20 billion 69 crore from the public in 70 years of its ruling. BJP claimed that the 'looted money' could have been used to purchase 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets and to carry out 1,000 Mangal Missions.

BJP went on to mention the coal scam and claimed that Rs 1.86 lakh crore was misappropriated in the UPA era. The video message also mentioned the 2G Spectrum scam of ₹1.76 lakh crore, the MNREGA scam of ₹10 lakh crore, the Commonwealth scam of ₹70,000 crore, a bribe of ₹362 crore in the helicopter deal with Italy.