The Kerala Story Ban Isn't The Only Instance Of Mamata Banerjee's Whip On Artistic Freedom

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, is often known for her style of functioning. Recently, Banerjee made the headlines for imposing a ban on the screening of the controversial The Kerala Story. Her decision, however, attracted criticism from the Opposition, especially the BJP, stating that the Bengal Chief Minister is ignorant and wants to keep her eyes closed to reality.

While Mamata is being accused of suspending the ‘artistic freedom’ in the state after banning The Kerala Story, it is important to note that this is not the first time that the TMC supremo has been accused of ignoring the ‘Freedom of Speech’.

The days in which movie makers used to enjoy the freedom to make political satires seem to not exist in the Mamata regime. Earlier in 2019, the Bengali film ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ was taken down from the theatres by the authorities, a day after the release of the film which was a dark satire on West Bengal politics and politicians.

However, the Supreme Court later imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Mamata government for imposing a “virtual” ban on the public screening of the satirical film Bhobishyoter Bhoot in the state. The top court also asked the TMC-led government to ensure that no obstruction or restraint of any kind was imposed on the screening of the movie across West Bengal.

Chief Justice of India (then Justice) DY Chandrachud, who was heading the Supreme Court bench, observed that the action on the film by the Bengal government was a serious matter wherein intolerance was used against artistic freedom.

Mamata’s duplicity over freedom of speech

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is often believed to have a hypocritical stand when it comes to Freedom of Speech and Expression. She often prefers to stand at a side that popularises selective freedom of expression.

Interestingly, the Bengal Chief Minister who has a history of banning movies in her state, made a huge outcry during the Padmavat controversy in 2017. Terming the controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat as a ‘Super Emergency’, she tweeted, “The Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency.”

The #Padmavati controversy is not only unfortunate but also a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom to express ourselves. We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 20, 2017

Mamata intolerant towards satires

While the West Bengal CM often tries to portray herself as the ambassador of Freedom of Speech, her actions speak otherwise. Nearly a decade ago in 2012, a case was registered against Ambikesh Mahapatra, a chemistry professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, after he forwarded an email allegedly containing derogatory cartoons of Banerjee and party leader Mukul Roy. The state government filed the case against Mahapatra under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident of intolerant behaviour towards criticism, a YouTuber was arrested last year in 2022 from Bengal’s Nadia district for allegedly creating memes on thaboutBengal Chief Minister.